Ontario’s Famous Groundhog Wiarton Willie Has Died

It’s a sad day for one of Canada’s most beloved winter traditions. Wiarton Willie, the famous weather-predicting groundhog from Wiarton, has died.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula confirmed the news Tuesday, saying Willie passed away peacefully in his sleep. Caretakers discovered the iconic albino groundhog unresponsive in his burrow when they arrived to feed him.

Willie had just made his annual prediction during Groundhog Day on February 2, when he did not see his shadow. According to tradition, that means an early spring is on the way.

A Canadian winter tradition

For decades, the tiny town of Wiarton has hosted the famous Wiarton Willie Festival every Groundhog Day, drawing thousands of visitors who gather to see if Willie spots his shadow and to celebrate the quirky winter tradition.

A rare and famous groundhog

Wiarton Willie was known for being an albino groundhog, something that is extremely rare. Experts say albino groundhogs occur roughly one in every 10,000 births in North America.

Groundhogs typically live three to five years in the wild, though Wiarton has seen several Willies take on the role over the years to keep the tradition alive.

The most recent Willie had been making predictions since 2023, and interestingly, he predicted an early spring every year he served.

What happens next?

The town says the search is now underway for the next Wiarton Willie. Officials hope to find another albino groundhog to continue the tradition that has been part of the community for more than 70 years.

Until then, residents and fans of the famous forecaster are remembering the small animal that became a national icon of winter in Canada.

And if Willie’s final prediction holds true, his last message to us was a hopeful one: spring is coming early.