Looks like Justin Bieber just added another trophy to the already overcrowded shelf.

The kid from Stratford made American Music Awards history Monday night by becoming the first artist ever to win Best Male Pop Artist five times. Honestly, at this point, Bieber collecting awards feels like millennials collecting emotional support water bottles.

He first won the category back in 2010, which means some of us have been listening to Bieber for so long our backs now make snapping noises when we stand up.

Bieber came into the Las Vegas show with four nominations, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for his album Swag.

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The latest win also brings his career AMA total to 19, tying him with Kenny Rogers for the second-most wins by a male artist. Only Michael Jackson is still ahead with 24 awards.

Other big winners included BTS taking Artist of the Year, while Sabrina Carpenter grabbed Album of the Year.

Somewhere, a former “Bieber Fever” teen is now reading this while booking a chiropractor appointment.