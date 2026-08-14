HEATED RIVALRY JUST GOT EVEN MORE CANADIAN 🇨🇦🏒🔥

Heated Rivalry is loading up on Canadian talent for Season 2, because apparently the only thing hotter than hockey romance is hockey romance with Canadian content requirements.

Five new cast members have been announced for the hit Crave series, and four of them are Canadian.

First up, Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire will play Vanessa, a sex shop worker.

So... she's certainly not working at Canadian Tire.

Canadian comedian and actress Sabrina Jalees joins the show as sports agent Farah Jalali, while Canada's Drag Racewinner Priyanka will play Tarek, an office assistant.

And Canadian actor and musician Robert Naylor will play goaltender Wyatt Hayes.

Here's a fun little Canadian nostalgia nugget: Naylor previously voiced D.W. on Arthur.

Yes. D.W. grew up and became a hockey goalie.

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The fifth newcomer is Swedish actor Edvin Ryding, best known for playing Prince Wilhelm in Netflix's Young Royals. He'll play rookie hockey player Lucas Haas.

Of course, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie will be back as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, the hockey rivals who discovered that apparently all that tension on the ice was... not entirely about hockey.

Season 2 will continue their story, drawing from The Long Game, the sixth book in Canadian author Rachel Reid's Game Changers hockey-romance series.

And fans have a little while to cool down before the new episodes arrive. Season 2 of Heated Rivalry is expected to premiere in spring 2027.

So, four new Canadians, more hockey and more romance. Basically the most Canadian television possible...