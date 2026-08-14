🦖 Apparently, Dinosaurs Own the Box Office This Weekend

The two big movie releases this weekend have one thing in common: dinosaurs.

Although they are targeting VERY different audiences.

First up is The End of Oak Street, starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor.

It’s a sci-fi thriller about a suburban neighbourhood that is mysteriously transported to a land filled with dinosaurs.

RELATED: MOST PEOPLE DON’T WANT DINOSAURS TO COME BACK FROM EXTINCTION (???)

So basically, imagine waking up Saturday morning, looking out the window and instead of seeing your neighbour cutting the grass at 7 a.m., there’s a T-Rex eating his recycling bin.

The movie comes from writer-director David Robert Mitchell, who gave us It Follows, and early reviews describe this one as gory, mean-spirited, entertaining and a bit of an ’80s-style escapist throwback.

It currently sits at 72% on Rotten Tomatoes.

And if terrifying dinosaurs ripping through suburbia sounds a little intense for the kids, there’s always the OTHER dinosaur movie opening this weekend:

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie.

Same basic ingredients: families, dinosaurs and chaos. Except one will probably give your children nightmares...and the other one requires you to buy a $14 Chase souvenir cup before you leave the theatre.

So whether you're looking for Anne Hathaway running from dinosaurs or puppies running TOWARD them, Hollywood has apparently decided: This weekend, we’re partying like it’s 65 million B.C.