MUSIC STARS ARE COMING TOGETHER FOR VENEZUELA AND COLOMBIA ❤️

Some of the biggest names in Latin music are coming together this weekend for a cause that has suddenly become even more urgent.

Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi, Chayanne, Feid and Jay Wheeler are among the artists taking part in a massive international benefit concert being held in Miami this Sunday.

The event, called “Unidos por Los Nuestros,” which translates to “United for Our Own,” will also be livestreamed around the world.

The concert was originally organized to help Venezuela following two devastating earthquakes that struck the northern part of the country on June 24.

RELATED: (Updated) Many people trapped beneath collapsed buildings following double earthquake in Venezuela

The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes hit just 39 seconds apart, killing at least 6,300 people and leaving communities facing an enormous rebuilding effort.

Then, this week, neighbouring Colombia was struck by a deadly 7.4-magnitude earthquake, prompting organizers to expand the fundraiser to support victims in both countries.

Money raised through ticket sales and online donations will go toward both immediate relief and the much longer road to recovery, including rebuilding homes, repairing schools and community spaces, helping children and providing mental health support.

Several humanitarian organizations will receive support from the fundraiser, including CARE, World Central Kitchen, Global Empowerment Mission, All Hands and Hearts and TECHO.

So while we normally talk about celebrity news involving breakups, ridiculous purchases and people fighting over $20-million movie contracts...

This is celebrities using their platform for something that truly matters.

And hopefully, on Sunday, a lot of music can raise a lot of money for people who desperately need it.