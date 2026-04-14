Justin Bieber Got Paid HOW Much… to Vibe at Coachella?!

So… imagine getting paid $10 million to show up to work, sit down, scroll the internet, and casually sing a few songs.

Now imagine doing that at one of the biggest music festivals on the planet. Welcome to Coachella — where apparently the dress code is “headliner, but make it low effort.”

🎤 The Return of Justin Bieber (Kind Of…)

This was Bieber’s first major performance since his cancelled Justice World Tour back in 2022, so fans were expecting… something big.

Instead, they got:

Acoustic versions of songs from his albums Swag and Swag 2

Minimal crowd interaction

A surprising amount of… laptop time

Like, not “DJ-ing” laptop time. More like “scrolling like he’s on the couch avoiding responsibilities” laptop time.

At one point, for nearly a third of his 90-minute set, Bieber:

Sat on stage

Watched old memes

Recreated his own viral moments

Sang along karaoke-style to his older songs

So basically… Coachella paid $10 million for what looks suspiciously like a late-night YouTube spiral.

Relatable? Yes. Worth $10 million? Debatable.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Wants the Music Industry to Grow Up Too

😬 Fans Were… Confused

People expected a comeback moment. What they got felt more like a “soft launch back into effort.”

The biggest criticism?

The set felt lazy

Low energy

More “hangout session” than headline performance

It’s like ordering a full concert and getting… acoustic campfire vibes with Wi-Fi.

🎶 Not His First “Minimalist Era.”

Bieber’s been keeping things low-key lately:

Short award show performances (including a very… casual appearance at the Grammy Awards)

Surprise guest pop-ins

No full-scale tour return yet

So technically, he didn’t suddenly phone it in…He’s been gently texting it in for a while now.