The Chicks Are Taking Millennials Straight Back to 2006 🎶🔥

If you suddenly feel the urge to aggressively sing “Not Ready to Make Nice” in your car like it’s 2006 again, this may be why.

The Chicks have announced a special 20th anniversary tour celebrating their massive album Taking the Long Way. And instead of giant stadiums, they’re going smaller and more intimate with theatre shows across the U.S. this fall.

For millennials, this album wasn’t just music. It was a full-blown cultural moment.

Back in 2003, the group faced massive backlash after Natalie Maines criticized then-President George W. Bush during a concert in London as the Iraq War was beginning. Country radio stations dropped their music, fans publicly destroyed CDs, and award show crowds booed them.

Then came the comeback.

RELATED: The Chicks Perform National Anthem At DNC

In 2006, The Chicks released Taking the Long Way, featuring the Grammy-winning anthem Not Ready to Make Nice, which basically became the soundtrack for anyone who’s ever wanted to scream-cry while rage cleaning their kitchen.

The album went on to win five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and became one of the defining records of the era.

Now, the trio of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire are bringing that era back for a limited 16-show run starting September 30 in Detroit and wrapping up in Los Angeles in early November.

The tour will also hit cities like Chicago, New York, Seattle, Nashville, Austin, and San Francisco.

Tickets go on sale June 4 through Live Nation.

So yes… emotionally preparing to hear Wide Open Spaces live while wearing bootcut jeans and reliving unresolved 2000s feelings is officially on the fall agenda.