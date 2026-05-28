Nicolas Cage Has Legally Changed His Name…

Nicolas Cage legally changed his name last year.

The Spider-Noir star was born Nicolas Coppola but he adopted the name Cage at the start of his career because he wanted to distance himself from his famous relatives including his uncle, esteemed director Francis Ford Coppola, because he didn't want to be known as the "clown cousin" of Hollywood's Coppola family.

Now Cage has revealed he finally made the change legal in 2025, telling Variety: "I am Nick Cage. I changed my name legally last year.

Cage previously opened up about his adopted name in an interview with Wired in 2022 explaining he didn't enjoy being compared to his famous director uncle.

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He told the outlet: "I decided, I don't need this, and I changed it to Cage. It's a combination of Luke Cage from Marvel Comics ... and John Cage, the avant-garde composer. Speaks volumes about what I've been up to ever since."