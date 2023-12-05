Nicolas Cage Says He’s Almost Ready To Retire!

The almost 60-year-old says he has three or four movies left in him!

“I may have three or four more movies left in me,” the Con Air star told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. “I want to say bye on a high note.”

Cage has appeared in more than 100 films since his big breakout in 1983’s Valley Girl, and won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his starring role in 1996’s Leaving Las Vegas.

Cage also revealed in the interview that his father died at the age of 75, and it entered his mind that he may have the same fate. Cage asked himself, “What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?”

Cage is also a father of three.