Matthew Good Cancels U.S. Tour Dates Because... Trump (Again)

Rock musician and national brooder Matthew Good has pulled the plug on his upcoming U.S. tour stops — and yep, it’s political.

The “Load Me Up” singer says he just can’t, in good conscience, perform in the States while Canada gets pushed around by the Trump administration like it’s the last Timmies donut in the break room.

The main beef? Canada is scrapping the digital services tax, which was supposed to make big tech cough up some loonies for doing business up here. But Prime Minister Mark Carney (yep, he's the new PM — wild times) recently announced that the tax was a no-go, all in the name of resuming friendly trade chats with the U.S.

Good’s response? Not so good.

In a spicy social media post, he slammed the move, saying Canada is “backing down” to appease the Trump admin, calling it a slap in the face to a country trying to collect billions in much-needed revenue from Silicon Valley’s finest.

According to him, it feels like we’re constantly guessing if the U.S. is our buddy or just that neighbour who borrows your snowblower and ghosts you for six months.

Rocker vs. The Border

Good also admitted he’s kept his mouth shut about Trump in the past to avoid visa issues or getting turned around at the border. But this time? Silence is not an option.

“I can’t stand by and be quiet while our amazing country is bullied,” he wrote, basically dropping the mic — but from Canada.

He was set to perform in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo, but now he’s encouraging fans to support opening act Texas King, who were ready to hit the road with him.

So, if you had “Matthew Good takes a stand over tech taxes and Trump” on your 2025 Bingo card — congrats, you win a copy of Avalanche and a bottle of righteous Canadian indignation.