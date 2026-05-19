Southwest Airlines Says “Absolutely Not” To Robots On Flights

Well… we’ve officially entered the timeline where airlines now have to explain that robots can’t fly coach.

Southwest Airlines has announced a new policy banning human-like and animal-like robots from planes after one very awkward airport situation turned into full-blown internet chaos.

Apparently, a realistic robot recently boarded a flight and airline staff had no clue what to do with it. Was it a passenger? A carry-on? A future uprising? Nobody knew.

According to reports, crew members spent way too long debating where the robot should sit. At first, it was treated like carry-on luggage, meaning it couldn’t stay in its own seat. Then, after what sounds like the weirdest game of airplane musical chairs ever, staff moved it from the aisle seat to the window seat before removing its battery so the flight could continue.

Imagine looking over during boarding and your seatmate is basically C-3PO on business travel.

Naturally, the entire thing went viral online because society is now just one giant episode of Black Mirror with airport snacks.

Southwest says the real issue isn’t the robots themselves, it’s the lithium-ion batteries inside them. Airlines have become increasingly nervous about battery fires after several overheating incidents on planes, including one that reportedly forced an emergency landing in San Diego.

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So now, large humanoid-style robots are banned from both the cabin and checked baggage.

Tiny robot toys are still okay though. So your kid’s annoying dancing dinosaur? Cleared for takeoff.

A life-sized robot that looks like it pays taxes? Not happening.

Honestly, airline staff already deal with enough. Delayed flights, emotional support peacocks, barefoot passengers eating tuna sandwiches at 6 a.m. They probably didn’t need to add “arguing with Android Steve about armrest etiquette” to the list.