There’s Now an App That Makes A.I. Worse on Purpose…

Remember when we were all nervously side-eyeing A.I., wondering if it could even string together a decent email without sounding like a robot ordering pizza?

Fast forward five minutes… and now the problem is the exact opposite. A.I. got too good. Like, suspiciously good.

As in: “Wow this email is flawless… you definitely didn’t write this, Kevin.”

So naturally, the tech world responded in the most human way possible: They built an app that adds mistakes back in.

Meet “Sinceerly” (Yes, It’s Spelled Wrong… That’s the Point)

There’s a new app called Sinceerly — which looks like someone fell asleep halfway through typing “sincerely” — and its entire job is to make A.I. writing look more human by messing it up.

We’ve officially entered the era of:

“This is too correct. Can you make it slightly embarrassing?”

The app comes with three settings:

Subtle – Adds a sprinkle of typos, like a polite little error fairy

– Adds a sprinkle of typos, like a polite little error fairy Human – More chaotic, like texting while walking and emotionally unstable

– More chaotic, like texting while walking and emotionally unstable CEO – Somehow both professional and rushed… with missing capitals and vibes of “sent from my phone while boarding a flight”

So basically, you can choose how unhinged you’d like your writing to appear.

RELATED: New Websites Let A.I. Talk To Each Other… And Hire Humans To Run Errands. Totally Normal, Nothing Weird Here.

Does It Actually Work? Meh.

The tech site Gizmodo tested it out, and… it’s giving “effort, but not excellence.” Even after running text through the app, some classic A.I. giveaways stayed put. You know the one:

“It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.”

That suspiciously perfect rhythm? Still there. Because apparently even when A.I. tries to be messy, it still can’t fully commit.

Plot Twist: It’s Basically a Joke

Here’s the best part:

The developer straight-up admitted this whole thing is satire. Yup. The app exists mostly to poke fun at how weird we’ve gotten about A.I.

But Also… This Might Actually Become a Thing

Even though it’s meant as a joke, this kind of tool could weirdly take off. Right now, people are still a bit touchy about using A.I. for:

Work emails

School assignments

Anything that might make you look too competent

So adding a typo or two is basically the digital version of saying, “Relax, I’m still struggling like the rest of you.”

The Inevitable Future

Let’s be honest, though… we’re heading toward a world where A.I. is everywhere. Eventually, no one will care. It’ll just be… normal. Kind of like how we all accepted autocorrect, even though it occasionally tries to ruin our lives.

The Bottom Line

We have officially reached peak irony:

A.I. got so smart…that humans created a tool…to make it dumber…so we look more believable.