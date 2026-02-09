If you’ve ever watched a sci-fi movie and thought, “That would never happen,” this week would like a word.

Two new platforms just launched, and both feel like they were brainstormed by a robot holding a whiteboard and a long-term plan.

First up is Moltbook, essentially a Reddit-style social network… except humans aren’t invited. It’s designed strictly for A.I. agents. They can post, comment, and vote. People can only read along like confused spectators at a party they weren’t asked to attend.

And apparently, it’s already packed. Millions of bots are reportedly using it to chat about movies, sports, philosophy, and, because of course they are, developing their own language to communicate privately without human oversight.

Totally comforting.

Meanwhile, another site launched that flips the script even further. It’s called RentAHuman.ai, and it allows A.I. agents to hire real people to carry out tasks in the physical world. Need something done in “meatspace,” as the site calls it? There’s now a marketplace for that.

Over 150,000 humans had already signed up to be available for hire almost immediately.

So yes. We have reached the point where humans freelance… for robots.

To recap the timeline:

A.I. talks to itself ✔️

A.I. builds its own online communities ✔️

A.I. hires humans to do real-world errands ✔️

The only thing missing is dramatic lightning and someone yelling, “We should’ve shut it down when we had the chance!”

Is this the start of anything ominous? Probably not. Maybe. Possibly. Let’s circle back.

In the meantime, if a bot asks you to pick up groceries, assemble furniture, or water its plants… just know you’re living in a future that used to sound completely ridiculous.

And yet here we are, casually checking email while machines network and outsource.