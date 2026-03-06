The Unofficial Group Chat Rules We Should Probably All Start Following

Group chats are a beautiful thing. They keep us connected, help us plan things, and allow us to share memes at lightning speed.

They can also turn into a chaotic notification circus where your phone sounds like a slot machine that refuses to pay out. 📱🔔🔔🔔

Apparently, there are some unspoken group chat rules we should all be following. And honestly… some people need this list printed, laminated, and taped to their phone.

Here are the big ones.

1. Think Before You Send That Message

Just because you can send a message doesn’t mean you should.

Before you fire something off, ask yourself a few important questions:

Could I answer this with a 10-second Google search?

Does the entire group actually need to see this?

Is this meme funny to most people, or just me and my cousin Steve?

Remember: every message equals a notification ding. Respect the ding.

2. Stay On Topic (Yes, That Includes You)

If the chat is called “Spring Break Planning,” it should not suddenly become a place to debate air fryers, share dog videos, and ask if anyone knows a good chiropractor.

Group chats have a purpose. Stick to it.

And if it’s a work chat, maybe don’t start dropping GIFs of people falling down stairs.

3. The Bigger the Chat, the Less You Need to Talk

If it’s a group of three friends, go nuts.

If it’s a 50-person Slack chat, maybe reconsider replying with:

“Cool.”

Because congratulations… You just sent 50 people a notification to read one word.

Efficiency matters, people.

4. Work Chats Are Not Your Diary

A good rule for work chats:

If you wouldn’t say it directly in front of your boss, don’t type it.

Even if they’re not in the chat.

Screenshots exist. And screenshots travel faster than gossip at a hockey arena.

5. If It’s a Novel… Send an Email

Group chats are for quick messages, not full-length essays.

If you’re typing something so long your thumbs need a water break, that’s a good sign it should probably be an email.

Or a meeting.

Or possibly a TED Talk.

6. Clarity Still Matters

No one is expecting Shakespeare in a group chat.

But at least try to make sense.

Messages like this are not helpful:

“Wait, no, that thing, but the other one, not that one you know???”

No. We do not know.

7. Leaving a Group Chat Requires Strategy

Sometimes the notifications become too much. Your phone won’t stop buzzing, and you start considering moving into the woods.

Before dramatically exiting the chat, consider muting it first.

If you do leave, the polite move depends on the situation:

Work chat? Let the organizer know.

Friend group? You can usually slip out quietly.

Just don’t ghost in the middle of planning someone’s birthday dinner.

That’s chaotic behaviour.

One Final Rule (My Personal Favourite)

Please… for the love of everyone’s sanity…

Put everything in one text.

Don’t be the person who sends messages like this:

“Ha.”

DING.

“Totally.”

DING.

“That’s so true.”

DING.

Now multiply that by 12 people replying, and suddenly your phone sounds like a casino at 2 a.m.

Group chats are great.

But if we all follow these rules, they might actually remain the fun little digital hangouts they were meant to be… instead of the notification nightmare we secretly mute. 😌📱