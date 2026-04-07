📱💬 RIP Samsung Messages… We Hardly Texted Ye

Pour one out for the OG texting app… Samsung is officially pulling the plug on Samsung Messages this July.

Yes, the default app that’s been quietly sitting on your phone (while you mostly ignored it for literally anything else) is being retired.

🤖 The New Boss: Google Messages

Samsung is nudging users to switch over to Google Messages to keep things running smoothly on Android.

Translation:

👉 “It’s not you… It’s Google now.”

Most newer Galaxy phones already lean this way, but if you haven’t switched yet, you’ll be prompted to download it and set it as your default.

RELATED: Smart Phones Linked With Increased Risk of High Blood Pressure

🚀 Why the Switch?

Google Messages comes with some shiny upgrades, including:

AI-powered replies (because typing is hard)

Gemini features like image generation mid-chat 🤯

Better photo quality when texting iPhones (finally!!)

Basically, your group chats are about to get smarter… and slightly more chaotic.

⚠️ Who’s Affected?

If you’ve got a newer Samsung device, you’ll need to make the switch.

BUT — if your phone is running Android 11 or older, you’re safe for now. You can keep living your Samsung Messages life like it’s 2015.