Are Your Emails Literally Taking Your Breath Away?

If opening your inbox feels stressful, it might be affecting you more than you realize.

Experts say many people experience something called "email apnea", a habit where you unconsciously hold your breath or breathe very shallowly while reading emails.

And it's not just emails. The same thing can happen while texting, scrolling social media, or staring at any screen for long periods. Some experts even refer to it as "screen apnea."

The phenomenon often occurs when we're concentrating, multitasking, or feeling pressure to respond quickly. Without realizing it, our brains can start treating incoming messages as tiny emergencies.

Suddenly, you're not reading an email from accounting. You're preparing for battle.

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When this happens, the body can slip into a mild "fight-or-flight" response. Breathing becomes shallow, muscles tighten, and stress levels can rise.

Over time, that can contribute to:

Headaches

Neck and shoulder tension

Jaw clenching

Fatigue

Increased stress and anxiety

The good news? The fix is surprisingly simple.

Before opening your next email, try taking a slow breath out and consciously relaxing your shoulders. Paying attention to your breathing for even a few seconds can help reset your body and reduce stress.

It's a small habit that can make a big difference during a busy workday.