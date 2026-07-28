🎙️ DO YOU HAVE "TECHXIETY"… OR ARE YOU JUST RAISING A TEENAGER?

Parents, here's a new word to add to your growing list of things that keep you awake at night: "Techxiety."

It's exactly what it sounds like. That moment when your kid says they're "doing homework" on their phone... while somehow also watching TikTok, Snapchatting their friends, gaming, and apparently becoming an expert on conspiracy theories all at the same time.

A new survey of 2,000 parents found technology has become one of the biggest sources of parenting stress.

Parents worry about everything from endless screen time and social media wrecking their kids' self-esteem, to gaming addictions and what they're actually doing online after they've supposedly gone to bed.

The problem? Most parents still want their kids to have a phone for emergencies.

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But giving a teenager a smartphone "just for emergencies" is kind of like buying someone a Costco cake because they said they wanted "a little dessert."

The survey found parents lose an average of seven hours of sleep every week worrying about it. Over a year, that adds up to the equivalent of 48 full nights of sleep.

Honestly, I don't know what's more exhausting... raising teenagers or trying to pry a phone out of their hands without triggering a full hostage negotiation.

The good news? Many parents say they'd happily buy a simpler phone that just lets kids call and text without all the apps, notifications and social media rabbit holes.

Because sometimes the smartest smartphone... is the one that's just a phone. 📱😅