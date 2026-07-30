🎙️ MOVE OVER SUVs... THE MINIVAN IS HAVING A COMEBACK! 🚐✨

For years, the minivan had a bit of an image problem.

It was the vehicle your parents drove. The vehicle you swore you would never own. The official symbol of "I have snacks, extra socks, and a dentist appointment at 3."

But apparently minivans are cool again.

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More millennials are giving them a second look, and sales are proving it. According to Edmunds, minivan sales jumped 21 per cent in 2025, with nearly 400,000 sold in the U.S.

The star of the comeback tour? The Toyota Sienna, which is so popular it's spending only about 18 days on dealership lots before someone takes it home.

And honestly, parents get it.

Sliding doors make loading kids way easier, especially when you're trying to buckle a toddler in a parking lot while another kid is swinging the door into the vehicle beside you like they're competing in a demolition derby.

Plus, minivans can cost around $4,000 less than comparable three-row SUVs. And let's talk about the real selling feature. Some models come with 18 cupholders.

That’s enough space for every coffee, water bottle, juice box, travel mug and emotional support beverage a family could possibly need.

So yes, the minivan is back. It’s not your mom’s minivan anymore. It’s your minivan.

And if anyone makes fun of you, just remind them: you can fit their entire life inside it while they’re still trying to squeeze groceries into the back of their SUV. 🚐😂