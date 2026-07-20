PARENTS ARE PUTTING GIANT MELONS IN BABIES' CRIBS🍈👶

You know it's hot when your baby's new cuddle buddy isn't a fuzzy teddy bear... It's a fruit!

Parents in China are going viral after photos surfaced of babies snuggled up beside giant winter melons in their cribs. And these things aren't little grocery store melons either. Some are almost the same size as the babies.

Imagine walking into the nursery and thinking, "Aww... the baby's asleep with a squash."

Even pets are getting the VIP produce treatment, with dogs and cats curling up beside the giant gourds to beat the heat.

Believe it or not, this isn't just social media being social media.

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Winter melon, also known as wax gourd, is about 95% water, so it naturally stays cool and slowly absorbs body heat. It's also been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine as a way to help people cool down.

So while we're spending hundreds of dollars on fancy cooling mattresses, gel pillows, and air conditioners... somewhere in China, Grandma is saying, "Just hand the baby a vegetable."

Honestly... if it works, it works. Although I do worry about one thing...

Imagine Dad wandering into the nursery at 2 a.m., half asleep, and asking,

"Honey... why is the baby spooning a zucchini?"

For the record... It's not a zucchini. It's a winter melon.

And judging by the size of it... If the baby gets hungry, they've already got lunch. 🥒😄