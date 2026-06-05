The Surprisingly Easy Trick to Picking a Great Watermelon

Nothing says summer quite like biting into a cold, juicy slice of watermelon on a hot day.

As watermelon season starts heating up across Canada, grocery stores are stacking them high and tempting shoppers to take one home. But let's be honest, choosing a watermelon can feel a bit like a gamble. You tap it, stare at it, maybe give it a little shake, then hope for the best.

Fortunately, there are a couple of simple tricks that can improve your odds.

Check Its "Sun Tan"

The first thing to look for is the field spot. That's the patch on the bottom of the watermelon where it sat on the ground while growing.

A rich, creamy yellow spot is usually a good sign. It means the melon had plenty of time to ripen naturally on the vine. If the spot is pale yellow or almost white, it may have been picked before reaching peak sweetness.

Think of it this way: a watermelon with a golden field spot spent a little more time soaking up summer.

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Heavier Is Better

Next, pick it up.

A good watermelon should feel surprisingly heavy for its size. That extra weight usually means it's packed with water, which often translates into a juicier, more refreshing bite.

It's one of the rare times in life when carrying extra weight is considered a good thing.

No Guarantees, But Better Odds

While there's no foolproof method to finding the perfect watermelon, these two simple checks can help stack the deck in your favour.

So before you toss the first melon you see into your cart, flip it over, check for that creamy yellow spot, and see if it feels heavier than it looks.

Your future backyard barbecue guests will thank you.

Or at the very least, you'll avoid being the person who shows up with a watermelon that tastes like crunchy cucumber.