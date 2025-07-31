The Watermelon Diet Is Going Viral… and Nutritionists Are Already Rolling Their Eyes 🍉

Because of course TikTok has turned watermelon into a weight-loss miracle.

The latest viral trend sweeping your For You Page? The Watermelon Diet — where people commit to eating basically nothing but watermelon for 3, 5, even 7 days straight in the name of “detoxing” and “dropping weight.”

And while watermelon is great for staying hydrated on a hot day (or pretending it’s a cocktail when you’re trying to behave), making it the star of your entire diet is, according to actual doctors, a very bad idea.

RELATED: IT’S BEEN SO HOT, WATERMELONS ARE EXPLODING!

Here’s what the experts are saying:

🥴 It’s just sugar and water

Watermelon is 92% water and basically the rest is sugar. So yes, you’ll lose weight — but it’s water weight and muscle, not fat. Spoiler alert: It’ll be back faster than you can say “post-diet pizza.”

💤 It messes with your mood, focus, and sleep

That sugar rush from all those sweet slices? Followed by a crash that’ll have you cranky, foggy, and dreaming of real food by Day 2.

🍗 There’s basically zero protein

Your body needs protein to not fall apart. Eating only watermelon for days on end can lead to muscle loss within 24 to 72 hours. So while your jeans might fit looser, your biceps might ghost you entirely.

🧂 Yes, it helps reduce water retention... but that’s not weight loss

It’s high in potassium, so it can help flush out sodium and reduce bloating — but so can drinking water and going for a walk. And that doesn’t require turning into a fruit bat.

🥗 What you should do instead

Want lasting results? Nutritionists say to focus on whole veggies, clean protein, healthy fats, and lots of fibre. Add in some sleep, movement, and actual meals, and you’ve got a plan that won’t make you cry into a rind at 2 a.m.

Bottom line? Watermelon is amazing — especially at a BBQ, in a smoothie, or as a hydrating snack. But as a full-time diet? It's a sweet-sounding disaster.