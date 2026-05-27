Cheese Is Apparently the New Protein Shake for Millennials

A new survey foun adults are leaning hard into cheese lately, not just because it tastes amazing, but because many now see it as a legit source of protein too.

Honestly, millennials really said: “Gym culture? Expensive protein powder? Nah… pass the cheddar.”

The survey, released ahead of National Cheese Day on June 4, found more than half of adults describe themselves as “cheese-obsessed.” Only 3% said they never eat cheese, which honestly feels suspicious.

People are putting cheese on basically everything now, including ramen, curry, yogurt, oatmeal, and even cereal. Somewhere in Canada, an Italian grandmother just fainted directly into a lasagna.

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Younger generations are especially into it, with Gen Z and millennials leading the cheese-loving charge. And when it comes to favourites, cheddar came out on top, followed by mozzarella and parmesan.

But the biggest twist? More than half of cheese eaters say they actively reach for it as a protein source. Which explains why some of us are standing in front of the fridge at 11 p.m. eating marble cheese slices like we’re “fueling our fitness journey.”

The survey also found people turn to cheese for comfort, convenience, and because it makes meals feel more filling.

So basically, cheese has become emotional support dairy. 🧀