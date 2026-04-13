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The Internet Says: Just Eat a Brick of Cheese 🧀😬

Lifestyle | Food
Published April 13, 2026
By Charlie

We’ve officially reached the point in food trends where someone looked at a wedge of Parmigiano Reggiano and thought,
“Yeah… this is basically a protein bar.”

And now? TikTok is full of people casually biting into Parmesan like it’s an apple. No crackers. No pasta. No dignity.

RELATED: Why You Might Want to Skip the Cheese Before Bed

Protein Goals… But Make It Aggressive

To be fair, Parmesan is kind of a nutritional overachiever:

  • Over 10 grams of protein per ounce
  • Naturally lactose-free
  • Loaded with calcium

So yes, it’s technically a great snack…
Just maybe not in “gnaw on it in your car like a woodland creature” quantities.

The Downside: Your Body Will Have Notes

Here’s where things go from “health hack” to “questionable life choice”:

Parmesan is also:

  • High in sodium
  • Packed with saturated fat

So eating half a wedge in one sitting might leave you feeling less “fit influencer” and more “why am I so thirsty and slightly regretful?”

Experts (AKA The Voice of Reason)

Dietitians are gently stepping in like:
“Hey… maybe don’t eat it like a candy bar.”

Instead, they suggest:

  • Shaving it over meals
  • Pairing it with fibre (fruit, veggies, whole grains)
  • Basically… using it like a normal human

Is Parmesan a solid, protein-packed snack? Absolutely. Should you be eating it like a granola bar while driving?

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