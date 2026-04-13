The Internet Says: Just Eat a Brick of Cheese 🧀😬
We’ve officially reached the point in food trends where someone looked at a wedge of Parmigiano Reggiano and thought,
“Yeah… this is basically a protein bar.”
And now? TikTok is full of people casually biting into Parmesan like it’s an apple. No crackers. No pasta. No dignity.
RELATED: Why You Might Want to Skip the Cheese Before Bed
Protein Goals… But Make It Aggressive
To be fair, Parmesan is kind of a nutritional overachiever:
- Over 10 grams of protein per ounce
- Naturally lactose-free
- Loaded with calcium
So yes, it’s technically a great snack…
Just maybe not in “gnaw on it in your car like a woodland creature” quantities.
The Downside: Your Body Will Have Notes
Here’s where things go from “health hack” to “questionable life choice”:
Parmesan is also:
- High in sodium
- Packed with saturated fat
So eating half a wedge in one sitting might leave you feeling less “fit influencer” and more “why am I so thirsty and slightly regretful?”
Experts (AKA The Voice of Reason)
Dietitians are gently stepping in like:
“Hey… maybe don’t eat it like a candy bar.”
Instead, they suggest:
- Shaving it over meals
- Pairing it with fibre (fruit, veggies, whole grains)
- Basically… using it like a normal human
Is Parmesan a solid, protein-packed snack? Absolutely. Should you be eating it like a granola bar while driving?
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