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Fancy Restaurant Menu Words That Instantly Make People Roll Their Eyes 🍽️🙄

Food
Published May 22, 2026
By Charlie

At some point, restaurants stopped serving food and started writing poetry about carrots.

You sit down hoping for a decent burger, and suddenly the menu says: “Hand-crafted wagyu smash experience nestled atop a rustic brioche pillow with locally-foraged aioli foam.”

RELATED: McDonald’s Drops K-Pop-Inspired Menu With a Demon Twist

Sir. It’s fries and a sandwich.

People online are roasting the “fancy food words” that immediately make them suspicious a restaurant is charging $31 for three bites and a personality disorder.

Some of the biggest offenders:

“Hand-Cut”

Fantastic. Would’ve been weird if your fries were emotionally cut instead.

“Hand-Crafted”

Cool. So not poured directly from a gas station Slurpee machine.

“Deconstructed”

Translation:
“The chef forgot to assemble it.”

“Foam”

Nobody has ever looked at foam and thought:
“Yes. This is dinner.”

“Curated”

Relax, Da Vinci.
It’s a charcuterie board.

“Farm-to-Table”

Sounds impressive until you realize technically ALL food starts at a farm.

“Market Price”

Nothing strikes fear into a Canadian faster than a menu refusing to tell you the cost upfront.

That’s not dinner.
That’s gambling.

“Open-Faced”

So… half a sandwich with confidence.

“Cauliflower Steak”

No.
That’s cauliflower pretending to be employed.

“Freshly Cracked Eggs”

As opposed to what?
Pre-traumatized eggs?

“Seasonal Fruit”

Every restaurant:
“Here’s three grapes and a cube of honeydew.”

“Amuse Bouche”

Tiny food served on a spoon so expensive-looking you’re afraid to chew too loudly.

And honestly, the more words on the menu, the smaller the portions usually get.

If your mashed potatoes are described as:
“Silky Yukon gold purée kissed with herb essence…”

I already know I’m leaving hungry and stopping at McDonald’s on the drive home. 🍟💀

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