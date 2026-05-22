Fancy Restaurant Menu Words That Instantly Make People Roll Their Eyes 🍽️🙄
At some point, restaurants stopped serving food and started writing poetry about carrots.
You sit down hoping for a decent burger, and suddenly the menu says: “Hand-crafted wagyu smash experience nestled atop a rustic brioche pillow with locally-foraged aioli foam.”
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Sir. It’s fries and a sandwich.
People online are roasting the “fancy food words” that immediately make them suspicious a restaurant is charging $31 for three bites and a personality disorder.
Some of the biggest offenders:
“Hand-Cut”
Fantastic. Would’ve been weird if your fries were emotionally cut instead.
“Hand-Crafted”
Cool. So not poured directly from a gas station Slurpee machine.
“Deconstructed”
Translation:
“The chef forgot to assemble it.”
“Foam”
Nobody has ever looked at foam and thought:
“Yes. This is dinner.”
“Curated”
Relax, Da Vinci.
It’s a charcuterie board.
“Farm-to-Table”
Sounds impressive until you realize technically ALL food starts at a farm.
“Market Price”
Nothing strikes fear into a Canadian faster than a menu refusing to tell you the cost upfront.
That’s not dinner.
That’s gambling.
“Open-Faced”
So… half a sandwich with confidence.
“Cauliflower Steak”
No.
That’s cauliflower pretending to be employed.
“Freshly Cracked Eggs”
As opposed to what?
Pre-traumatized eggs?
“Seasonal Fruit”
Every restaurant:
“Here’s three grapes and a cube of honeydew.”
“Amuse Bouche”
Tiny food served on a spoon so expensive-looking you’re afraid to chew too loudly.
And honestly, the more words on the menu, the smaller the portions usually get.
If your mashed potatoes are described as:
“Silky Yukon gold purée kissed with herb essence…”
I already know I’m leaving hungry and stopping at McDonald’s on the drive home. 🍟💀
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