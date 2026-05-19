Turns Out Your Ketchup Doesn’t Need To Live In The Fridge

This may start a household fight bigger than thermostat season in Canada… but apparently ketchup does NOT need to be refrigerated after opening.

Food experts say ketchup is perfectly fine sitting in your pantry thanks to its high acid content, which helps keep bacteria from turning your condiments into a science experiment.

One food science professor said he keeps his ketchup in the cupboard beside the barbecue sauce because microbes die off quickly in acidic foods. Translation: your ketchup bottle is tougher than we thought.

Honestly, this explains why restaurants have been leaving ketchup bottles on tables since the beginning of time, and nobody’s collapsed beside the fries.

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And let’s be real… room temperature ketchup is superior anyway. Cold ketchup comes out of the bottle like it’s emotionally unavailable. You either get nothing… or the entire bottle explodes onto your plate like tomato lava.

Apparently, ketchup isn’t alone either. Soy sauce and some hot sauces are also pantry-safe after opening.

Meanwhile, there are foods experts say you should NEVER refrigerate.

Bread goes stale faster in the fridge, honey turns into cement, and coffee can absorb weird fridge smells. Nobody wants their morning coffee tasting faintly like leftover garlic pasta and regret.

On the flip side, foods like nuts, whole grain flour, and pesto actually last longer in the fridge because heat and oxygen can make them spoil faster.

So congratulations to the pantry ketchup people everywhere.