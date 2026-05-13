Dunkin’ Is Coming Back to Canada… Like Your Ex Who “Changed”

Well well well… look who suddenly wants back into Canada’s life.

Dunkin’ Donuts, now just called “Dunkin’” because apparently the word “donuts” was holding them back emotionally, is officially making a comeback north of the border after disappearing in 2018.

The first new locations are expected to open in Toronto and Montreal sometime in late 2026 or early 2027, which gives Canadians plenty of time to pretend they weren’t already emotionally committed to Tim Hortons drive-thrus and iced capps.

At one point, Dunkin’ had hundreds of locations across Canada before things got messy. Like “public Facebook breakup” messy.

Quebec franchisees actually sued the company, claiming Dunkin’ didn’t do enough to support or promote the brand here. And honestly, Canadians forgot about Dunkin’ faster than a New Year’s resolution involving kale.

Now the American coffee chain is attempting its big comeback tour with hot and iced coffees, espresso drinks, teas, doughnuts, sandwiches, and snacks. Basically the same stuff every coffee place sells now, except with a Boston accent.

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Meanwhile, Tim Hortons heard the news and immediately responded like a hockey enforcer being challenged at centre ice.

Canada’s coffee giant says it plans to open dozens of new locations across the country in 2026 while renovating around 400 existing restaurants.

So yes… the Coffee Wars are brewing again.

Canadians are about to have more choices for burnt coffee and breakfast sandwiches than ever before. What a beautiful time to be alive.