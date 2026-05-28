Happy National Hamburger Day: A Love Letter to Canada’s Favourite Summer Food 🍔

Today is , which basically means Canadians everywhere now have permission to fire up the BBQ even if it’s raining sideways and only 12 degrees outside.

Because nothing says “Canadian summer optimism” quite like standing on a deck in a hoodie, flipping burgers while insisting, “This weather’s actually not bad.”

The hamburger has been around for over 100 years, and somehow it still manages to unite people better than politics, group chats, or trying to merge onto Highway 400 on a long weekend.

Whether you’re loyal to a fast-food classic, a backyard BBQ masterpiece, or one of those towering restaurant burgers that require unhinging your jaw like a python, today is your day.

And Canadians take burgers very seriously.

We’ll debate charcoal versus propane like it’s a federal election.

We’ll pretend adding a slice of pineapple makes us “healthy.”

And someone’s uncle will absolutely burn 40 burgers while drinking domestic beer and refusing help.

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Fun burger facts for your next patio conversation:

The average North American eats about 3 hamburgers a week.

Cheeseburgers are still the most popular burger style.

Ketchup remains the top condiment, although mustard people are weirdly aggressive about it.

The world’s largest hamburger weighed over 2,500 pounds. Which honestly sounds less like a meal and more like a provincial infrastructure project.





Meanwhile, modern burgers have become wildly out of control.

Some restaurants now stack burgers with mac and cheese, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, pulled pork, fried eggs, and enough sauce to ruin a white shirt from six feet away.

At this point, eating a burger in public is basically a trust fall.

Still, there’s something magical about a good burger.

It’s one of the few foods that works at:

backyard cookouts

hockey tournaments

cottage weekends

hangovers

road trips

and emotional support situations after checking your grocery bill in 2026.

So today, celebrate responsibly.

Eat the burger.

Order the fries.

Ignore the calories.



And if your burger doesn’t drip down your arm at least once… was it even National Hamburger Day?