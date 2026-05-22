French’s Just Released GREEN Mustard -New Minions movie💚🌭

French's has teamed up with Minions & Monsters to create something nobody asked for, but everyone will absolutely try once: green mustard.

Introducing “Goomi’s Green Mustard,” a limited-edition bottle of bright green chaos hitting stores June 1 ahead of the movie’s release on July 1.

And before anyone panics, the company says it still tastes exactly like regular French’s mustard. The radioactive Ninja Turtle colour comes from spirulina, a naturally derived blue pigment mixed into the classic yellow mustard base.

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The mustard will be sold online and at select retailers, with hardcore condiment collectors also able to grab a special two-pack featuring a Minion bottle topper named James.

Which sounds less like a condiment and more like something your child accidentally leaves in the backseat until September.

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters is the newest movie in the Despicable Me universe and features a voice cast including Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg and Trey Parker.

Honestly, the most shocking part of this story is that green mustard somehow feels completely normal in 2026.

At this point, if ketchup starts glowing in the dark next week, nobody’s even blinking anymore. 🌭🫠