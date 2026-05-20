Jell-O Is Trying To Become Healthy Now… Somehow

Jell-O, the wiggly dessert basically every Canadian kid had in their fridge beside a mysterious tub of Cool Whip, is officially entering its “clean ingredients” era.

Kraft Heinz just announced a new product line called Jell-O Simply, made without artificial sweeteners or synthetic colours because, apparently, even gelatin is getting a wellness rebrand now.

The new ready-to-eat cups are made with fruit juice and contain at least 25% less sugar than regular Jell-O.

So yes… your dessert can now jiggle naturally.

The first flavours include orange, raspberry lemonade, and blueberry. Which honestly sounds less like cafeteria food now and more like candles sold at a farmers' market.

And Kraft Heinz says this is just the beginning. More “natural” versions are rolling out later this year, including vanilla and chocolate pudding, along with banana and strawberry gelatin mixes.

Somewhere, a grandma who’s been making fluorescent green Jell-O salads since 1978 is absolutely furious.

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Of course, healthier ingredients also mean higher prices because the universe refuses to let us have nice things cheaply.

A four-pack of Jell-O Simply will cost $3.99, which is about 46 cents more than regular Jell-O. So basically, you’re paying extra for fewer ingredients you can’t pronounce.

Still, it’s kind of impressive watching Jell-O attempt this glow-up. For decades, it’s been the dessert equivalent of a lava lamp. Now it’s trying to convince us it belongs beside organic yogurt and chia seeds.

Next thing you know, Kool-Aid is going to start calling itself a wellness beverage.