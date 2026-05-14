Pink Bears? Shut up and Take my Money!

Starbucks may have accidentally created the next collectible cup apocalypse.

The coffee giant is launching TWO new pink Bearista cold glass cups in Korea, and people online are already acting like this is the emotional support tumbler event of the year.

The new cups come in two different shades of pink with slightly different “moods,” following the wildly popular green Bearista cup that basically vanished from shelves faster than dignity during a Stanley Cup restock.

Right now, the pink versions are only confirmed for Korea. But since the green cup eventually made its way around the world, fans are already preparing themselves mentally, emotionally, and financially for a possible North American release.

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And let’s be honest…if these things hit Canada or the U.S., your local Starbucks is about to look like a Black Friday sale wrapped in oat milk and anxiety..

Because limited-edition Starbucks merch has evolved into a full-contact sport.