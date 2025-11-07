🐻☕ The Starbucks “Bearista” Cup Has Arrived — and Yes, It’s Already Causing Chaos

Just when you thought Red Cup Day was the height of Starbucks holiday drama, the coffee giant said, “Hold my latte.” Enter the Bearista Cup — an adorable glass bear wearing what looks like a tiny Starbucks beanie. And yes, people are already losing their minds over it.

🧸 Meet the Bearista

Starbucks’ newest collectible is a glass cup shaped like a bear, complete with a beanie-style lid and straw. It’s so cute it practically growls, “You don’t need another cup,” while you ignore it and grab one anyway.

It’s giving cozy Canadian cottagecore meets caffeinated chaos — and apparently, shoppers are lining up before stores even open to get their paws on one. Could this be the 2025 version of the pink Stanley Cup craze? All signs point to yes.

🗓️ When and Where to Get It

The Bearista Cup officially dropped Thursday, Nov. 6, at participating Starbucks locations. Translation: by the time you read this, your local store might already be sold out.

RELATED: Starbucks Might Soon Have “A.I. Baristas” That Know Your Coffee Order

💸 How Much Is It?

It’s priced at $29.95, which is… not cheap, but let’s be honest — Starbucks fans will spend that much just to make their iced coffee look cuter on Instagram.

☕ Size Matters

The Bearista holds 20 ounces — big enough for your venti order or, you know, a full breakdown in the drive-thru when they’re out of oat milk again.

🐾 Starbucks Bearista Survival Tips

✔️ Go early — before the caffeine-deprived mobs form.

✔️ Check multiple locations (yes, you’re that committed).

✔️ If you score one, post it immediately. Bragging rights expire quickly.

Bottom line: It’s cute, it’s limited, and it’s making grown adults sprint to Starbucks before sunrise. The Bearista Cup isn’t just a drink — it’s a lifestyle.