Hard Fresca Might Be the Official Drink of Millennial Summer 🍹😅

Millennials everywhere are about to have a very confusing moment at the liquor store because apparently… Fresca is cool again.

Yes, that Fresca. The pop your grandparents kept beside the mustard jars and Werther’s Originals.

Now there’s an alcoholic version called Fresca Hard, and people are already calling it one of the drinks of the summer.

The new canned drink comes in flavours like:

• Classic Grapefruit Citrus

• Pineapple Citrus

• Peach Citrus

• Watermelon Citrus

It’s 4.6% alcohol, only 99 calories, zero sugar, and basically sounds like it was scientifically engineered for people who now say things like:

“I can’t do sugary drinks anymore.”

“My hangovers last three business days.”

Unlike the vodka-based Fresca cocktails released a few years ago, this version is a malt beverage, putting it more in the hard seltzer family tree.

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One reviewer even called it “the new seltzer of the summer,” with Peach Citrus apparently stealing the spotlight as the best flavour.

Honestly, it feels very on-brand for millennials right now.

At this point in life, we’re all just trying to survive adulthood while rediscovering old things we mocked as kids:

• Crocs

• Pickleball

• Fibre supplements

• And now… hard Fresca.

Next thing you know someone’s going to spike Metamucil and call it a patio cocktail.