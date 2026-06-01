KD Just Turned Mac and Cheese Into Cheesecake… Only in Canada!

Canadians have long had a love affair with Kraft Dinner. It's the comfort food that got many of us through university, breakups, late-night cravings, and those weeks before payday.

Now, KD is asking us to take that relationship to a whole new level.

Introducing KD Mac & Cheesecake, a sweet-and-savoury dessert that combines classic cheesecake with the unmistakable cheesy flavour of Kraft Dinner.

Yes, you read that correctly.

RELATED: Kraft Reveals Mac & Cheese Without the Cheese

The limited-edition dessert features a graham cracker crust and a creamy cheesecake filling blended with KD cheese. The result is a bright yellow cheesecake that looks suspiciously like someone accidentally baked a box of Kraft Dinner into a dessert.

Oddly enough, there's no actual macaroni in the recipe. So while the "cheese" part is well represented, the "mac" seems to have been left out of the conversation entirely.

The Ultimate Canadian Food Plot Twist

KD says the dessert is designed to tap into Canadians' love of nostalgia while embracing the growing trend of food mashups. And to be fair, we've seen some pretty wild combinations lately.

Pickle-flavoured everything.

Cereal-inspired cocktails.

Bacon doughnuts.

Hot honey on pizza.

Maybe a mac and cheese cheesecake was the next logical step in our culinary evolution. Or maybe someone lost a bet. Either way, people are talking about it.

Would You Actually Eat It?

That's the million-dollar question.

Some adventurous foodies are already excited to try the combination of creamy cheesecake and salty cheese flavour. Others are reacting the same way you'd react if someone offered you ketchup-flavoured ice cream.

With KD continuing to experiment with new products and flavours, it's clear the brand isn't afraid to take chances. Last month it rolled out several new Kraft Mac & Cheese varieties, and now it's entering dessert territory.

Whether this is a stroke of genius or a dairy-based fever dream remains to be seen.

One thing is certain: somewhere in Canada, a cheesecake is making an Italian grandmother very nervous.