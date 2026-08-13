82% OF FAMILIES HAVE A “DINING MANAGER” 🍝🛒

Apparently, 82 per cent of families have a designated “dining manager.”

Which sounds like a fancy restaurant position. It is not.

It's the person in your house who gets asked “What's for dinner?” 47 times a week.

The “dining manager” is the person responsible for figuring out what everyone is eating, making the grocery list, buying the food, cooking it and then dealing with the aftermath.

And according to a report, that job eats up roughly TWO HOURS A DAY.

Here's where the time goes:

18 minutes deciding what to make. Although in a house with teenagers, that's actually 18 minutes of suggesting things while everyone says:

"Nah."

19 minutes making the grocery list.

27 minutes grocery shopping.

29 minutes preparing and cooking.

Twenty-nine minutes?!

Maybe if dinner is cereal.

And then another 22 minutes cleaning up.

So naturally, you might be thinking:

Why doesn't the dining manager delegate?

Well, 69 per cent say it's easier to just do the meal planning and preparation themselves than hand it over to somebody else.

But there IS a good argument for getting teenagers involved. Let them help create the weekly menu, learn how much groceries actually cost, figure out how to use ingredients without wasting them and, perhaps most importantly...

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Make them decide what they want for dinner BEFORE 5:47 p.m.

And if you're the dining manager in your house, maybe tonight someone else can clean the kitchen.

Because after two hours of feeding everyone...

Your shift is over.