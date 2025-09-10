What Time’s Dinner? More People Are Saying 5 p.m.

Early bird specials aren’t just for retirees or parents with young kids anymore.

More people, including younger generations, are opting for earlier dinner times, with 5 and 6 p.m. reservations on the rise.

Dining trends show that while 6 p.m. remains the most popular hour to eat, 5 p.m. reservations have increased significantly in recent years.

Yelp reports that 60% of restaurant bookings in 2024–25 were made for 4–6:59 p.m., up from 51% in 2018. Similarly, OpenTable data shows 5 p.m. reservations are up 11% from last year, and 6 p.m. bookings are up 8%.

Younger diners are leading the shift, with more Gen Z and millennial customers choosing early evening meals.

The trend isn’t just about age — convenience, wellness, and the overall dining experience are key factors. Early reservations often mean quieter restaurants, easier seating, and the chance to enjoy a meal without the late-night crowds.

Eating earlier can also have health benefits. Finishing dinner a few hours before bedtime helps with digestion, maintains steadier blood sugar levels, reduces late-night cravings, and can even improve sleep.

Whether it’s for health, convenience, or just a quieter dining experience, early dinners are becoming the new norm. If possible, giving your body a couple of hours to digest before bed is the simple guideline to follow, regardless of your preferred dinner time.