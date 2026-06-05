The Bible Diet Is Trending and People Are Losing Weight the Old Testament Way

Forget keto, paleo, and whatever diet TikTok invents next week. Some people are turning to a much older source for healthy eating advice: the Bible.

That's right. Thousands of people online are embracing what's being called the "Bible Diet," a way of eating based on foods mentioned throughout scripture.

Supporters say it's less about counting calories and more about returning to simple, natural foods that people ate long before drive-thrus, snack cakes, and neon-coloured sports drinks entered the picture.

The idea is pretty straightforward. Fill your plate with whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, healthy oils, and certain meats, while cutting back on heavily processed foods, sugary treats, and deep-fried temptations.

In other words, if it comes in a box with 37 ingredients you can't pronounce, it probably wasn't in the Garden of Eden.

Many followers say the diet helps keep them feeling fuller longer thanks to foods rich in protein and fibre. Things like lamb, beef, fruits, vegetables, and healthy oils can help support steady energy levels and balanced blood sugar.

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Popular Foods on the Bible Diet

Some of the most commonly mentioned biblical foods include:

Olives and olive oil

Pomegranates

Grapes

Flax

Sprouted grain bread

Goat milk

Lamb

Herbs such as coriander and parsley

Researchers and biblical scholars note that more than 100 foods are mentioned throughout the Bible, making it surprisingly diverse compared to what many people might expect.

Of course, nutrition experts remind us that no single diet works for everyone, and it's always smart to do your research before making major changes to your eating habits.

Still, if your summer wellness plan involves less junk food and more olive oil, you're probably on the right track.

After all, it's hard to overeat pomegranates when there's a box of donuts sitting beside them.

And remember, the Bible Diet may help you avoid temptation... unless temptation comes in the form of fresh garlic bread.