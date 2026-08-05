PUMPKIN SPICE SEASON IS BACK... WHETHER WE'RE READY OR NOT 🎃☕

Attention everyone who owns at least one oversized sweater and has ever uttered the phrase, "I just love fall vibes."

Starbucks has officially announced that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is making its grand return on August 25.

That's right. Summer still has a few weeks left, but pumpkin-spice season waits for no one. Somewhere, a basic beige cardigan just started trembling with excitement.

The iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte first launched back in 2003 and has somehow become the unofficial starter pistol for autumn. Forget the changing leaves. Forget Labour Day.

In Canada, fall now begins the moment someone posts a photo of their PSL beside a pumpkin they bought for decorative purposes only.

Returning favourites this year include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and the Pecan Crunch Latte.

But Starbucks isn't stopping there. They're also rolling out some new creations, including the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, Pumpkin Spice Chai, Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha and something called a "Chaider," which sounds like either a delicious drink or a medieval knight.

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For anyone who thinks pumpkin belongs in food, there are new menu items too, including a Chicken Bacon Protein Pocket, a Hedgehog Cake Pop and the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

And because no seasonal obsession is complete without merchandise, Starbucks is also launching a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice collection featuring mugs, tumblers and accessories for people who want their entire personality to scream, "I own decorative gourds."

The fall menu arrives at participating locations on August 25, although grocery stores have already started stocking pumpkin-spice products because apparently August is now legally considered October.

At this rate, by next year we'll be carving jack-o'-lanterns on Canada Day. 🎙️🇨🇦