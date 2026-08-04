SCIENCE HAS RANKED THE HEALTHIEST WAYS TO EAT EGGS🍳😂

Eggs are one of the healthiest breakfasts you can eat. They're packed with protein, easy to make, and let's be honest, they're one of the few things standing between some of us and a complete emotional collapse before 9 a.m.

But apparently, not all eggs are created equal.

According to nutrition experts, poached eggs take the gold medal, with just 72 calories and more than six grams of protein.

Boiled eggs came in second, followed by eggs fried in butter, eggs fried in olive or avocado oil, and, in last place...

RELATED: Eggs Are So Expensive, Realtors Are Offering Them as a Home-Buying Bonus?!

Scrambled eggs loaded with milk and butter.

That's right. The breakfast that tastes the best is apparently the least healthy. It's almost as if joy itself contains calories.

Scrambled eggs with butter and milk clock in at about 128 calories and 13 grams of fat.

Although, let's be honest, nobody has ever said, "You know what this omelette needs? Less flavour."

And this list completely ignores the real issue: what happens after you add bacon, cheese, toast, hash browns and ketchup.

At that point, the egg isn't the problem anymore... it's just along for the ride.

So whether you like your eggs poached, fried, boiled, or scrambled with enough butter to make a cardiologist nervous, the important thing is that you're eating breakfast.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to make some "heart-healthy" scrambled eggs with butter, cheese, bacon and a side of regret. 🍳🥓😄