🎙️ COFFEE SLUSHIES ARE THE NEW SUMMER DRINK... BECAUSE APPARENTLY REGULAR ICED COFFEE WAS TOO EASY ☕🧊

Coffee lovers, we may have reached peak coffee culture.

The latest viral drink trend is the coffee slushie... basically an iced coffee that looked at itself in the mirror and said, "I could be more complicated."

Here's how it works:

You make your coffee, let it cool down, pour it into a freezer bag, seal it, and freeze it flat.

Then, the next morning, instead of simply pouring a coffee and starting your day like a normal person, you take your frozen coffee brick out of the freezer and smash it into pieces.

Yes, the morning routine now includes physically fighting your caffeine.

One person online joked, "The idea of beating up my coffee first thing in the morning sounds exactly like what I need."

Once you've defeated your coffee, you toss the frozen chunks into a glass, add your favourite milk, and as it melts, it turns into a homemade coffee slushie.

Want to get fancy? Add some syrup and pretend you're at a trendy café instead of standing barefoot in your kitchen wondering why you opened the freezer.

RELATED: This Viral Coffee Trend Is Basically Dessert… With a Side of “Maybe Don’t”

A few warnings though...

Make sure your coffee is completely cooled before putting it in the bag, seal it properly, and maybe don't discover the hard way that your freezer is now home to a coffee flood.

Because nothing says "good morning" like cleaning up a caffeine crime scene before you've had caffeine. ☕😂