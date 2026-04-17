This Viral Coffee Trend Is Basically Dessert… With a Side of “Maybe Don’t” ☕🥚

Move over oat milk lattes, there’s a new coffee trend frothing its way across social media… and it involves eggs. Yes. Eggs.

The drink, called egg coffee, is blowing up online thanks to its creamy, cloud-like texture and dessert-level sweetness.

It comes from Vietnam, where it’s known as cà phê trứng (literally “egg coffee”), and it dates all the way back to the 1940s in Hanoi. So technically… this “trend” is older than your parents’ record collection.

Here’s how it works: egg yolks get whipped up with sugar and condensed milk until they turn into a fluffy, mousse-like topping. That gets poured over strong Vietnamese coffee, creating a drink that people say tastes more like a marshmallowy dessert than your morning caffeine fix.

Naturally, TikTok and Instagram are obsessed. One viral video racked up over 400,000 likes, with people lining up (digitally, at least) to try it.

#eggcoffee #vibean #matcha #vietnamesecafe ♬ original sound - vibeancafe @vibeancafe A Hanoi specialty, Vietnamese egg coffee. Avaliable only on Sundays (or during quiet mornings 😉 - our little secret) For those craving for authentic Vietnamese taste, this will bring you back to Hanoi. It's one of our favourite drinks to have in the morning, it's just so silky and creamy, and the coffee kick really goes well with the cream. #hanoi

But Here’s the Plot Twist…

Before you start cracking eggs into your Keurig situation… there’s a bit of a catch.

Those egg yolks? They’re not fully cooked.

Which means there’s a potential risk of contamination. Yep, we’re talking salmonella. The kind of thing that can turn your “cute little coffee moment” into a full-blown regret spiral.

To be fair, similar drinks exist elsewhere. Italy has zabaglione, a classic dessert made with whipped egg yolks and sugar, sometimes served with coffee. But traditionally, it’s prepared with more heat, which helps reduce the risk.

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So… Should You Try It?

If you’re feeling adventurous and trust your eggs (and your immune system), go for it. Just maybe don’t make it your daily personality.

Or, hear me out… stick to your regular coffee and enjoy eggs the way nature intended: fully cooked and not floating on top of your caffeine.

Because nothing ruins a morning faster than a latte that fights back.