PEPSI HAS CREATED BODY WASH... SO NOW YOU CAN SMELL LIKE POP? 🥤🚿

Here's a sentence I never thought I'd say...

Pepsi is getting into the shower.

The soft drink giant has teamed up with cosmetics brand Glamlite to launch a body care collection inspired by... well... Pepsi.

The lineup includes a Pepsi Vanilla Slushie Body Scrub and a Pepsi Wild Cherry Body Wash, both selling for about $12 US when they launch later this week.

The body scrub is a foaming sugar scrub designed to exfoliate your skin, while the body wash contains ingredients like shea butter, niacinamide and fruit acids to leave your skin feeling soft.

So yes... you'll be clean. You'll also smell like the concession stand at a movie theatre.

Apparently food-inspired beauty products are the latest trend, but I'm not sure I want people asking, "Is that your perfume... or did someone spill a Big Gulp on you?"

Imagine walking into work smelling like Wild Cherry Pepsi. You're either incredibly fresh... or someone needs to check if you fell asleep inside a convenience store cooler.

RELATED: New Study Finds Drinking Coke and Pepsi Leads To More Testosterone

At this rate, we're only months away from Doritos deodorant, Kraft Dinner cologne, and Axe Body Spray introducing a new scent called "Gas Station at 2 a.m." 🥤😂