New Study Finds Drinking Coke and Pepsi Leads To More Testosterone

A study has revealed how drinking Coca-Cola and Pepsi can lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Scientists in China were attempting to determine the impact of carbonated beverages on fertility and sex organs in men…

They studied three groups of mice, one that only drank water, another that drank different levels of Coca Cola and the other doing the same with Pepsi! The test was conducted over 15 days!

Tests on the rodents included weighing their testicles and drawing blood. They were tested on day one, as well as on days five, seven, 10 and 15.

The tests found that the mice that were given pure coca cola had higher levels of the male hormone compared to the group that drank water.

The study concluded: “Drinking Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola could promote testis development and enhance testosterone secretion…

However, this contradicts previous studies that indicated sugary drinks made men less fertile, instead of more, as the new study suggested.

A previous survey of 2500 men showed those who drank a litre of cola a day had 30 percent fewer sperm than those that drank none.

But some research has shown how caffeine can increase testosterone levels.