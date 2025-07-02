Why You Might Want to Skip the Cheese Before Bed

A Cheesy Link to Nightmares?

If you’ve ever blamed a wild dream on that late-night snack, you might not be far off—especially if it involved cheese. A new study from Frontiers in Psychology suggests that consuming dairy before bed could be linked to more “bizarre or disturbing dreams.” Yes, your bedtime cheese and cracker routine might be messing with your sleep in more ways than one.

What the Study Found

The study surveyed over 1,000 participants to understand how food impacts dreams and sleep. Participants reported on the types of food they consumed before bed and the resulting dream experiences. The research team then used the Nightmare Disorder Index—a validated self-report tool by the National Institute of Health—to assess the severity of dream disturbances.

Here’s what stood out:

22% of nightmare reports were tied to dairy products , including cheese.

of nightmare reports were tied to , including cheese. 31% were linked to sweets and desserts, making them the top food-related dream disruptor.

So while dairy isn’t the biggest culprit, it’s definitely near the top of the list.

What’s Actually Happening?

According to researchers, it’s not the cheese itself causing nightmares—but rather what it can do to your digestive system, especially if you're lactose intolerant or have food sensitivities.

The study found that:

Lactose intolerance and food allergies were strongly associated with poor sleep quality and higher Nightmare Disorder Index scores.

and were strongly associated with poor sleep quality and higher Nightmare Disorder Index scores. Dairy-induced gastrointestinal symptoms can trigger “micro-arousals”—brief awakenings that interrupt sleep and may lead to more vivid or intense dreams.

In other words, your stomach discomfort might be waking you up just enough to remember that freaky dream more clearly.