Adrian Grenier Won’t Return for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada, get ready — the highly anticipated sequel is officially in production!

Filming kicked off this week in New York and Italy, with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all returning to reprise their iconic roles. But there’s one familiar face who won’t be making a comeback: Adrian Grenier, who played Andy’s boyfriend Nate in the 2006 original.

Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Grenier is not part of the upcoming film. His character, Nate, was known for clashing with Andy over her demanding fashion job — a dynamic that sparked plenty of debate among fans. While the first movie ended with Andy and Nate parting ways but seemingly on good terms, the sequel is moving forward without him.

This time around, the plot will focus on Miranda Priestly (Streep) navigating the challenges of a declining print industry. Emily (Blunt), now a high-powered ad executive, finds herself working with Runway magazine once again. Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as Priestly’s husband, and Tucci returns as the beloved art director, Nigel.

Mark your calendars: The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theatres May 1, 2026.