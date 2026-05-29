Michael Bublé and Drew Scott Are Taking Hockey Fans Behind the Scenes of Junior Hockey

Two proud Canadians are joining forces for a new hockey docuseries, and it sounds like a must-watch for anyone who loves the game.

Michael Bublé and Drew Scott are teaming up for Hometown Giants, a six-part documentary series coming to Prime Video.

The series follows the pair as part-owners of the Vancouver Giants, giving viewers an inside look at the intense world of Canadian junior hockey.

The show will focus on teenage players chasing their NHL dreams while dealing with the pressure, sacrifices, and life-changing decisions that come with elite-level hockey. Every practice, every game, and every big hit could impact their future.

RELATED: Apparently, a “Hockey Butt” Could Save Your Life 🇨🇦🏒🍑

For Canadian hockey fans, this isn't just another sports documentary. It's a behind-the-scenes look at the reality of junior hockey, where young athletes are balancing school, family, and the possibility of making it to the big leagues.

And let's be honest, if there's one thing Canadians love almost as much as hockey, it's watching a Canadian celebrity talk about hockey.

So if you've ever wondered what life is really like for the next generation of NHL hopefuls, Hometown Giants might be your next binge-watch. 🏒🇨🇦🎬