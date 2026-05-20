For years, guys chased six-pack abs and giant arms at the gym. Now? The dream is thick thighs and a certified hockey butt.

And honestly, Canada has been training for this moment since birth.

Between hockey culture, social media, and TV shows lovingly filming men’s backsides like they deserve their own IMDb page, glutes are officially having their main character moment.

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But here’s the shocking part: your butt isn’t just for filling out sweatpants. It’s basically your body’s suspension system.

Experts say strong glutes are one of the biggest keys to healthy aging because they help with balance, stability, posture, movement, and keeping your lower back from sounding like microwave popcorn every time you stand up.

Your glutes are actually the biggest and most powerful muscles in your body. Which means skipping leg day and doing only biceps curls in the mirror is officially clown behaviour.

Strong glutes can:

• Help reduce lower back pain

• Improve balance as you age

• Lower your risk of falls

• Protect your hips and knees

• Make stairs feel less like climbing Mount Everest

Basically, your butt is carrying the entire operation back there.

Apparently, a “Hockey Butt” Could Save Your Life 🇨🇦🏒🍑

Experts say sitting too much can cause something called “dead butt syndrome,” which sounds fake but is very real. It happens when your glutes basically clock out from inactivity and stop doing their job properly.

Your body then starts compensating with other muscles, which can lead to knee pain, back pain, ankle issues, sore hamstrings, and walking around like a dad who threw his back out sneezing.

Apparently, even changes in butt shape can sometimes be linked to health issues like Type 2 diabetes in men.

So yes, the hockey butt trend may have started because people enjoy looking at dump trucks in grey sweatpants… but science says there’s more to it than that.

Moral of the story: squats save lives. 🍑