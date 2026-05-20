For $500, A Mystery Woman Will Attend Your Funeral, Cry Dramatically… Then Disappear Forever

Finally. A funeral package for people whose biggest life goal was to mess with their friends and family.

There’s a real service where, for around $500, a mysterious woman will show up at your funeral dressed entirely in black, arrive in a limo, stand silently in the back wearing sunglasses, shed a few emotional tears… and then vanish without explaining who she is.

Honestly? That’s not a funeral anymore. That’s the season finale of a Netflix thriller. The whole idea is designed to leave your friends and family completely rattled.

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Your cousin Karen spends the next 15 years whispering, “Who WAS that woman?” Meanwhile, your best friend starts spiralling: “Did Greg have a secret second family??”

According to reports, the stranger never speaks. She just quietly mourns like she lost the love of her life in a tragic European romance movie… then disappears into the fog like Batman with emotional baggage.

And you KNOW people at the funeral would immediately start inventing theories.

• “She was definitely from his casino years.”

• “No, no… that was clearly an ex.”

• “Wait… was Uncle Dave a spy?”

• “Did he owe someone money?”

Honestly, for only $500, this may be the most affordable entertainment package left on Earth.

People spend more than that on flower arrangements nobody remembers. Meanwhile, this gives your funeral:

• mystery

• drama

• gossip

• and at least three family fights before the potato salad arrives

Some people want heartfelt memorials. Others apparently want their final act on Earth to feel like the opening scene of a true crime documentary.

And frankly? Respect. 🕶️⚰️