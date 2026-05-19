Divorcing Couples Are Now Fighting Over The Netflix Password

Relationships used to end with arguments over the house, the furniture, and who keeps the dog.

Now? People are out here battling over who gets to keep watching Love Is Blind without paying $24.99 a month.

A woman named Ladan Richardson recently revealed that during her divorce settlement, she asked for three things:

The car.

The dog.

And her ex-husband’s Netflix password.

Honestly? Priorities.

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What started as a joke somehow became legally official, with the divorce agreement stating she could keep access to the Netflix account indefinitely.

That’s right. Somewhere in legal paperwork, between serious adult terms and signatures, there’s basically a clause that says: “She gets Season 7 too.”

And in today’s economy, keeping someone else’s streaming password might actually be the most valuable asset in the settlement.

Ladan says she wasn’t trying to be petty or vindictive. She just wanted one small thing after a difficult breakup. Which honestly feels healthier than keying someone’s car or posting cryptic gym selfies with captions like “growth.”

For now, she still has her own Netflix profile intact, meaning years of carefully trained algorithms still know she enjoys true crime documentaries and falling asleep halfway through sitcoms.

Of course, the arrangement could end if her ex cancels the account entirely. Which feels like the modern version of changing the locks after a breakup.

At this point, divorce lawyers probably need entirely new paperwork:

Custody of pets.

Division of assets.

And who gets custody of the “Continue Watching” list? 📺