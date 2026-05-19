Drake Fans Can Score A Free Mattress… If They Show Up Dressed Like Him In Fur

Only in Toronto could a man wear a giant fur coat in a music video and somehow launch a mattress giveaway.

Drake recently dropped the video for Slap The City, where he proudly repped a bunch of Canadian brands stitched onto his oversized fur coat like the country’s most expensive Nascar driver.

The logos included Canadian Tire, RBC, Molson Coors, Sleep Country Canada and yes… even Manchu Wok.

Now Sleep Country is cashing in on the moment in the most Canadian way possible: bribing people with mattresses.

This Tuesday at 10 a.m., the company says fans who show up at its King Street East location wearing a fur coat can score a free queen-size mattress while supplies last.

And before animal lovers panic, they’re encouraging faux fur too. So technically, your aunt’s leopard-print Value Village jacket from 2007 could finally pay off.

Sleep Country says it wants to reward Toronto’s best “6 God” inspired outfits with “the best sleep.” Which honestly feels fair because anyone wearing a full fur coat in May is probably sweating through REM cycles already.

RELATED: Drake ‘freezes’ CN Tower for release of ‘Iceman.’

Of course, Drake knows exactly how to create viral videos.

Before releasing his new album Iceman on May 15, the CN Tower was lit up icy blue like Toronto had entered its Elsa era. Earlier this month, Drake also gave his mansion “The Embassy” a frozen makeover online, because apparently regular millionaire behaviour is too boring now.

Somewhere in the GTA this morning, a guy is absolutely digging through his closet, saying: “Babe… where’s my fake fur? We ride at dawn for free lumbar support.”