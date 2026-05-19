Anderson Cooper Says Goodbye To 60 Minutes After More Than 20 Years

Anderson Cooper is officially signing off from 60 Minutes after more than two decades, because apparently even legendary journalists eventually decide they’d rather hang out with their kids than chase breaking news across three continents.

The 58-year-old announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t be renewing his contract with CBS, saying he wants to spend more time with family. Which honestly makes sense. At some point, every parent probably realizes, “Maybe I don’t need to be reporting from a hurricane at 2 a.m.”

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His final episode aired Sunday and featured a story about London taxi drivers adapting to self-driving vehicles. So naturally, Anderson Cooper’s farewell story was somehow classy, intelligent, and mildly terrifying for humanity all at once.

Before anyone starts panic-texting their group chats, though, Cooper is NOT leaving CNN. He’ll continue hosting Anderson Cooper 360°, which he’s done since 2003.

And yes, he’s also still locked in for CNN’s chaotic New Year’s Eve special with Andy Cohen. Because nothing says “trusted journalist” quite like taking tequila shots on live TV while Andy Cohen screams happily beside you in Times Square.

Honestly, Anderson Cooper may be leaving 60 Minutes, but he’s still booked, busy, and probably better rested than the rest of us.